Woman, daughter murdered in southeast Delhi, bodies stuffed in bed box

A 35-year-old woman and her six-year-old daughter were found murdered at their house in southeast Delhi's Sarita Vihar area, with police identifying a neighbour as the prime suspect and launching raids to nab him, an official said on Saturday.

Advertisement

A PCR call was received around 10.30 pm on Friday regarding discovery of the two bodies at the Aali Vihar house, he said.

Advertisement

Police found the bodies concealed in the box storage of a bed. They were rushed to AIIMS, where they were declared dead, the official said.

Advertisement

Multiple operational teams have been deployed to probe the case. Crime and Forensic Science Laboratory teams have examined the scene and collected evidence, he added.

The deceased were identified as Jyoti and her daughter.

Advertisement

While initial medical examination did not reveal external injuries, the post-mortem conducted on Saturday indicated strangulation and smothering as cause of death. The final post-mortem report is awaited, police said.

Following preliminary investigation, Deen Dayal (35), an accountant living in the same building, has been identified as the prime suspect in the case, officials said.

Police said a case is being registered under Section 103(1) (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Ajay Giri, a neighbour, said a couple lived in the house with their three children. Two of the children had gone to school and were safe.

The neighbour said the husband came home at night and saw two of his children sitting outside.

"The door was closed and the children were sitting outside. When the husband realised something was wrong, he broke open the door," Giri said.

He said when they entered the house, household items were scattered everywhere, but nothing was missing.

A thorough search of the house revealed the bodies hidden inside the bed, the neighbour said.

Another neighbour, Mukesh Kamat, said the victim's husband returned around 9.30 pm and found the door closed from inside. "He knocked many times but there was no response."

Some of their relatives also arrived as the woman was unreachable the entire day and the children were worried, Kamat said, adding that everything was scattered in the house.

"The bodies were found inside the bed," he said, adding that police were informed.

Police are conducting raids at multiple locations to trace and arrest the accused, officials said.