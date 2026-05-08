Woman, daughter run over by train

A woman and her daughter were killed after being run over by a train while crossing the railway track at the Garhi-Harsaru railway station in Gurugram on Thursday morning.

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According to the police, the deceased have been identified as Mamta Devi (48), a resident of Bas Hariya village in Gurugramm and her mother Madhubala (82), a resident of Ranila village in district Charkhi Dadri in Haryana.

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According to family members, Madhubala had come to Bas Hariya village with her son Basant and daughter Babli to visit her daughter Mamta. They were scheduled to catch a train to Jaipur on Thursday. Therefore, Mamta and her husband Vinod had come to the railway station to see them off.

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Sampat Singh, a relative of the deceased, said the incident took place when the duo was crossing railway tracks to buy tickets. “Seeing a train approaching from Rewari, they stopped on a railway track. In the meantime, Delhi Sarai-Rohilla Superfast train came on the track, hitting Mamta and Madhubala. They died on the spot,” said Sampat.

“We sent the bodies for postmortem examination. Preliminary investigations suggest that the two were hit by a train while crossing railway tracks. Further investigation is underway,” said Babulal, sub-inspector, GRP.