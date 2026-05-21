Delhi: Woman dies after falling from building in Inderpuri

A 25-year-old woman died after allegedly falling from a building in the Inderpuri area here, following which the police registered a dowry death case against her husband and her brother-in-law, officials said on Wednesday.

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In a swift action, the police arrested the woman’s husband, Raju Singh (27), and his younger brother Rajkumar (22). Both were employed as private helpers in Karol Bagh, the police said.

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The police said they received a PCR call on May 18 regarding a woman falling from a building at Holi Chowk in Dasghara village. After getting information, a police team rushed to the spot and shifted the injured woman to a hospital, where doctors declared her “dead on arrival”.

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As the marriage had taken place within seven years, proceedings related to dowry death were initiated and the matter was informed to the SDM, Karol Bagh. Statements of the victim’s family members were subsequently recorded, an official said.

The police said the Crime Team and the FSL team, Rohini, inspected the crime spot and collected evidence.

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Based on the enquiry, family members’ statements, and findings of the post-mortem examination conducted on Tuesday, a case under Sections 80 and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was registered at the Inderpuri police station against the woman’s husband Raju Singh and his two brothers, the police said.

Further investigation into the case is under way. This comes as probe continues into the deaths of Twisha Sharma in Bhopal and Deepika Nagar in Greater Noida due to dowry.

Both women allegedly died under suspicious circumstances within a short period of marriage, and their families have accused the in-laws of harassment and dowry-related abuse.