Woman dies after motorcycle collides with car in Gurugram

Woman dies after motorcycle collides with car in Gurugram

A 28-year-old woman died after her motorcycle collided with a car near the Leopard Trail in the Badshahpur area. The deceased worked as a software developer at a Noida-based firm and had come for a ride with a women group...
Our Correspondent
Gurugram, Updated At : 01:09 AM Apr 08, 2025 IST
Victim Somita Singh.
A 28-year-old woman died after her motorcycle collided with a car near the Leopard Trail in the Badshahpur area. The deceased worked as a software developer at a Noida-based firm and had come for a ride with a women group of motorcyclists from Noida to Gurugram on her two-wheeler. An FIR was registered against the car driver.

The deceased was identified as Somita Singh, a native of Hussainganj in Lucknow, UP. Her body has been handed over to her family members after the post-mortem examination.

Mahendra Pal Singh, the father of the deceased, said Somita had been working as a software developer for eight months. He said some employees of her firm would go for rides under the Let’s Ride India group. Somita had also joined it nearly a month ago without informing her family and was taking training for sports motorcycles.

According to the police, the group of women riders had come from Noida’s Sector 135 to the Leopard Trail in Badshahpur on Sunday morning. While returning in the afternoon, Somita’s motorcycle collided with a car coming from the front, following which she got seriously injured. Other members of the group rushed Somita to hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries.

An FIR was registered against the unknown car driver under relevant sections of the BNS. The father of the deceased also sought action against the two-wheeler rider group and its operator company, but police said it was only a case of accident.

“We have impounded the car that had collided with the woman’s two-wheeler. The accused will be arrested soon,” said Inspector Mahender Pathak, SHO of Badshahpur police station. — OC

