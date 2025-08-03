DT
PT
Home / Delhi / Woman dies by suicide in Southeast Delhi’s Sunlight Colony area

Woman dies by suicide in Southeast Delhi’s Sunlight Colony area

Family alleges harassment, seeks action against husband and in-laws
Rahul Gahlawat
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 10:24 PM Aug 03, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
A 20-year-old woman allegedly died by suicide in Southeast Delhi’s Sunlight Colony area, police said on Sunday.

Her family has alleged that she faced sustained abuse from her husband and in-laws since her marriage nearly two years ago. According to police, a PCR call about the incident was received around noon on Saturday.

When officers arrived at the scene, the woman, identified as Sadhna, was found hanging in her room in the Sidharth Basti locality. Her body was sent for post-mortem and later handed over to the family. Statements of her mother and brother were recorded by the Sub-Divisional Magistrate of Defence Colony.

Sadhna’s mother, Sunita, alleged that her daughter endured constant harassment. “She was never happy in that house. They kept hurting her,” she said tearfully.

Recalling the morning of the incident, Sunita said she had spoken to Sadhna around 8.30 am. “She didn’t say anything was wrong. I left for work soon after. Later, my elder daughter called to inform me that Sadhna had taken her life. By the time I got home, her body had already been taken down.”

The family has filed a written complaint with the police and submitted a video as evidence. “We want justice. Those responsible for pushing my daughter to this must be punished,” Sunita demanded.

Police said the case is under investigation and action would be taken based on the findings.

Meanwhile, a video circulating on social media shows Sadhna in tears, alleging repeated physical abuse by her husband, Yogesh, and his family. In the footage, she claims the violence began after she married Yogesh against the wishes of both families. Police are currently verifying the video’s authenticity.

