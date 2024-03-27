Woman dies, son hurt as speeding car hits scooter

New Delhi, March 26
A woman was killed and her son sustained serious injuries when a speeding car allegedly hit their scooter in west Delhi’s Paschim Vihar area, the police said on Tuesday.
The son of the deceased woman alleged that the driver of the SUV was in an inebriated state, they said.
The police said the accident occurred on Monday during Holi celebrations. The car first hit the scooter and came to a halt after hitting another vehicle. The complainant Jagmeet Singh, a resident of New Mahavir Nagar, said the incident took place when he and his mother Mohini were on the way to west Delhi.
