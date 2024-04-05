woman, dog saved from fire

Our Correspondent

New Delhi: The Delhi Police rescued a 70-year-old woman who was on oxygen support after a fire broke out in a flat in a south Delhi multi-storey due to a spark in the air conditioner. The woman, who suffered from a lung disease and diabetes, was trapped inside her Triloki Colony house that caught fire on Wednesday. The woman was unable to move from her bed due to a fractured hip. tns

Man arrested with pistols

New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Thursday arrested Adnan (23) and seized eight semi-automatic pistols along with 80 live cartridges from his possession. Adnan had formed connections with other criminals during his time in prison for robbery, being swayed by their opulent lifestyles. Northeast DCP Joy Tirkey said, “We received intelligence on April 2 about a potential illegal firearms supplier operating in the northeast area. A swift response team was assembled, and they laid a trap.” He added, “Our team observed a man carrying a bag. Upon inspection, he was arrested. His thorough search led to the discovery of arms.” tns

Vishwavidyalaya Marg closed

New Delhi: The Delhi Police have restricted traffic on Vishwavidyalaya Marg due to a bus being stuck on a sunken portion of the road. The police said the Delhi Jal Board is carrying out work on the stretch and advised commuters to take alternative routes.” pti

3-yr-old crushed to death by bus

Gurugram: A private bus allegedly crushed a three-year-old girl to death on the Chhainsa-Mohana road in Faridabad on Thursday morning. The bus driver fled the spot, while angry residents pelted stones at the bus. “Around 8.35 am on Thursday, my daughter Prachi was playing outside our house. When she was going towards Lamba farm by crossing the road, a speeding bus coming from the Mohana side crushed my daughter. She got critically injured and died on the spot. The driver fled the spot,” the victim’s mother said. OC

Man beaten to death in Manesar

Gurugram: A 45-year-old operator working in a private company at IMT Manesar was allegedly beaten to death in the Bilaspur area. The deceased was identified as Sanjay Das, a resident of Karna village in Khagaria district of Bihar. An FIR was registered at the Bilaspur police station on Wednesday.