Woman dragged by car, dies

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, January 1

A woman died after being hit by a car and then dragged for a few kilometres in the Kanjhawala area of the Capital.

The Delhi Police said all five occupants of the car had been arrested. The victim was riding a two-wheeler.

The body was sent to Sanjay Gandhi Memorial hospital, Mangolpuri for post-mortem, they said. Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer) Harendra Kumar Singh said the victim’s leg got entangled in one of the wheels of the car and she was dragged for around four kilometres. Her clothes got ripped off and her naked body was recovered by the police on Sunday morning.

A purported video of the woman’s body without clothes and broken legs made rounds on social media.

Sources said the accused did not know that the victim was being dragged by their car. Later, when they got to know about it, they got scared. They then removed the body from the vehicle and fled away. Police said blood sample of the car driver has been preserved to examine whether he was under the influence of alcohol or not.

“A case under IPC Sections 279 (rash driving) and 304-A (causing death by negligence) has been registered against Deepak Khanna (26), Amit Khanna (25), Krishan (27), Mithun (26) and Manoj Mittal,” said the police. “While Deepak is a driver, Amit deals with SBI cards in Uttam Nagar, Krishan works at Connaught Place, Mithun works as a hair dresser in Naraina and Mittal works as a food dealer in Sultanpuri,” said the police.

Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chairperson Swati Maliwal said she has issued summons to the Delhi Police in connection with the incident. “A girl was dragged for several kilometres by a car driven by inebriated men. Her body was found without clothes on the road. This is a very scary incident. I am issuing summons to the Delhi Police to appear before the panel. What were the security arrangements on the occasion of New Year?” she tweeted.

Meanwhile, police debunked theories of the incident being a rape case. “False and frivolous media reports of the incident being a rape-murder case are being circulated,” a police officer said. /PTI