Woman duped, fraudster caught from Jharkhand

New Delhi, August 6
A 21-year-old man was arrested from Jharkhand for allegedly duping people on the pretext of facilitating payments on an e-wallet by downloading an application on their phones, the police said on Sunday.
The accused has been identified as Prawin Poddar, a resident of Deoghar. A case was registered after a woman alleged that she received a call regarding an offer on her e-wallet. The complainant said she followed the instructions given over the call and downloaded an application, a senior police officer said.
The caller allegedly asked her to put in the first five digits of her mobile number in the app, which she did and then her UPI PIN, after which she received messages from her bank of Rs 99,104 being debited from her account twice, the police said.
During the investigation, it was revealed that the bank account belonged to Odisha and the miscreant was making the call from Deoghar. The calling number was traced and Poddar was arrested following a raid, DCP (Shahdara) Rohit Meena said.
A phone seized from the accused was analysed and an application called Rustdesk was found in it, the DCP said. — PTI
Rs 1 lakh taken away
The accused tricked a woman into downloading an app following which Rs 99,104 was transferred from her bank account to the accused’s account.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's disqualification as Lok Sabha member revoked
The Supreme Court had recently stayed the Gujarat court orde...
Curfew relaxed in twin Imphal districts of Manipur till Monday noon
Ethnic clashes between Kukis and Meiteis broke out in Manipu...
5 cops suspended over sexual assault on 2 Manipur women; more forces sent
15 houses burnt in fresh violence | IG-rank officer to probe...
2 terrorists killed as Army foils infiltration bid in J-K’s Poonch
Troops in Degwar sector notice the movement of some terroris...
Australian teacher 'vilifies' Indians as 'Uber drivers and Deliveroo people'
The New South Wales Civil and Administrative Tribunal has as...