DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Delhi / Woman found dead in bathroom at Delhi house

Woman found dead in bathroom at Delhi house

Efforts on to trace missing husband, child, say cops

article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:37 AM Aug 31, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representation.
Advertisement

A 22-year-old woman was found dead under mysterious circumstances in the bathroom of her home in Prahladpur Bangar village. Her husband and their child were missing from the house.

Advertisement

The woman, identified as Sabila Khatun, was found dead at her house in the Shahbad Dairy police station area here on August 29. After getting information, the police reached the spot and recovered her body from the bathroom. Sabila had married Mohammad Lalbabu about two years ago and had been living with him in Prahladpur Bangar.

Advertisement

Sabila’s brother, Mohammad Gulab, told the police that when he reached his sister’s house, he found her dead while her husband and child were missing from the premises. The circumstances surrounding the woman’s death are being investigated. The police have registered a case under Sections 103(1) and 302 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The body has been sent to Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital for autopsy.

Advertisement

The police said the exact cause of death will be ascertained after the post-mortem examination. Efforts are on to trace the woman’s husband.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts