Woman found dead in bathroom at Delhi house

A 22-year-old woman was found dead under mysterious circumstances in the bathroom of her home in Prahladpur Bangar village. Her husband and their child were missing from the house.

Advertisement

The woman, identified as Sabila Khatun, was found dead at her house in the Shahbad Dairy police station area here on August 29. After getting information, the police reached the spot and recovered her body from the bathroom. Sabila had married Mohammad Lalbabu about two years ago and had been living with him in Prahladpur Bangar.

Advertisement

Sabila’s brother, Mohammad Gulab, told the police that when he reached his sister’s house, he found her dead while her husband and child were missing from the premises. The circumstances surrounding the woman’s death are being investigated. The police have registered a case under Sections 103(1) and 302 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The body has been sent to Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital for autopsy.

Advertisement

The police said the exact cause of death will be ascertained after the post-mortem examination. Efforts are on to trace the woman’s husband.