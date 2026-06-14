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Home / Delhi / Woman found dead in Delhi's Shahdara, husband under police scanner

Woman found dead in Delhi's Shahdara, husband under police scanner

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Rahul Gahlawat
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 02:30 AM Jun 14, 2026 IST
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The police found that the victim’s husband had visited her residence on the day of the incident.
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A 35-year-old woman was found dead with her throat slit inside a jhuggi in Shahdara’s Kailash Nagar area, said a police official on Saturday, adding that an investigation into the suspected murder had been launched.

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According to the police, information about the incident was received at around 4.30 pm on Saturday when Head Constable Pramod was on patrolling duty in the Kailash Nagar area. He was alerted that a woman was lying inside a jhuggi in Chanderpuri with her throat slit. He immediately rushed to the spot, following which senior police officers also reached the scene and conducted an inspection.

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The deceased has been identified as Rukshar (35), wife of Khalid. Preliminary investigation revealed that marital disputes between the couple had become frequent over the past two years. The police found that the victim’s husband had visited her residence on the day of the incident. His role is currently being examined as part of the ongoing probe.

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A forensics team inspected and collected evidence from the scene. The police said, “Dedicated teams have been formed to trace and apprehend the suspect. Further investigation into the case is underway.”

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