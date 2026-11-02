Woman found dead in Faridabad

A 35-year-old woman was found dead in a hotel room in Faridabad, triggering a police investigation. The man who had checked into the hotel with her is missing, and the police are searching for him.

The deceased was identified as Chandni, a resident of Kharagpur in Bihar. She had arrived at an OYO hotel on Mathura Road on Saturday with a man identified as Shekhar, also a resident of Bihar. The two checked into room number 201.

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According to the police, the pair remained in the room throughout the day and had a meal in the afternoon. Late at night, a hotel staff member noticed that the room’s door was open. On checking inside, he found Chandni lying dead on the bed. Shekhar was nowhere to be found.

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The staff member raised the alarm, following which the hotel manager and other employees reached the room. The police were informed and took the woman to the Civil Hospital, where doctors declared her dead.

The police informed Chandni’s family and placed her body in the hospital mortuary. They said no visible injury marks were found on her body.

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Inspector Umesh Kumar, Station House Officer (SHO) of the City police station, said the woman and Shekhar had identified themselves as a couple while checking into the hotel.

“There were no signs of injury on the woman’s body. She was found lying on the bed and was wearing a large number of bangles. The exact cause of death will be established after the post-mortem examination. We are searching for the man who accompanied her and is currently missing,” Kumar said.