Woman found dead in Noida, cops launch hunt for spouse

Noida, January 11
A man was accused of killing his wife in Noida’s Sector 58 police station area.
The police said a manhunt has been launched to nab the husband, adding that they suspect that the murder was committed a week ago.
According to the sleuths, neighbours informed the police after a foul smell wafted out of the deceased’s room. A police team soon reached the spot with a forensic team.
They broke open the lock and found a woman lying lifeless on the floor.
She was bleeding from her head and there were signs that she had been dead for some days, the police said.
The sleuths took custody of the body and sent it for post-mortem examination.
Based on a complaint registered by the woman’s family, a case was registered.
