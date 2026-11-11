Woman found dead in vacant plot in north Delhi

A woman aged around 40 was found murdered at a vacant plot near a drain in north Delhi’s Burari area on Tuesday morning, police said.

The woman had injury marks on her face and head, suggesting that she was attacked with stones, they said

Police are trying to establish the woman’s identity and trace her family members. The body has been sent for postmortem.

Police have also started examining CCTV footage from the surrounding areas to identify the suspects and establish the sequence of events leading to the murder.

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Further investigation is underway.