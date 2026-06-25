Woman found dead in west Delhi, in-laws booked on harassment allegations

A 24-year-old married woman was found dead inside her rented room in West Delhi’s Khyala area, prompting police to register a case against her in-laws following allegations of cruelty and harassment made by her family.

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According to police, a PCR call regarding the woman’s death was received at Police Station, Khyala. Responding officers reached the spot and found the woman's body inside her rented accommodation.

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The Crime Team and Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) officials inspected the scene.

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A 'chunni' believed to have been used as ligature material and other relevant exhibits were seized for examination.

As the deceased — a resident of Raghubir Nagar — had been married for around three years, the matter was reported to the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) of Rajouri Garden in accordance with legal procedure.

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Statements of the woman’s family members were recorded before the SDM, during which allegations of cruelty and harassment by her in-laws were levelled.

Police said that no suicide note was recovered from the spot and a ligature mark was also observed on the woman’s neck.

The body was shifted to the mortuary at Deen Dayal Upadhyay (DDU) Hospital after medico-legal formalities at Guru Gobind Singh Hospital. The post-mortem examination is awaited.

Based on the allegations made by the deceased’s family, police are registering an FIR under Sections 80, 85 and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at Khyala Police Station.

A further investigation in the matter is underway.