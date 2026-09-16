A 31-year-old woman was found dead under mysterious circumstances inside a room locked from outside in southeast Delhi’s Badarpur on Tuesday, with the police probing the role of her husband, officials said.

A PCR call regarding the suspected murder was received around 12.15 pm, following which a police team rushed to the spot and found the woman, identified as Yashoda, dead inside the room.

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According to the preliminary inquiry, Yashoda lived in Gautampuri with her husband, Manoj, and their five-year-old child. She had visited her father on Monday night and returned home around 11.30 pm, a police officer said.

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On Tuesday morning, the room was found locked from outside, raising suspicion among her family members. Her father subsequently broke open the lock and found Yashoda lying dead inside. The police were later informed about the incident.

The crime team inspected the scene, while forensic personnel examined the evidence to establish the sequence of events leading to her death.

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The police have contacted Yashoda’s family members and are recording their statements as part of the investigation. The role of her husband is also being examined, and investigators are questioning people who may have information about the family and the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The exact cause and manner of death will be ascertained after the post-mortem examination. The police are also investigating why the room was locked from outside and whether anyone else was present or had access to the premises at the relevant time. Further investigation is underway.