DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Delhi / Woman found dead inside locked room in Delhi's Badarpur

Woman found dead inside locked room in Delhi's Badarpur

Cops probe husband’s role, cause of death not known yet

article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:58 AM Sep 16, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representation
Advertisement

A 31-year-old woman was found dead under mysterious circumstances inside a room locked from outside in southeast Delhi’s Badarpur on Tuesday, with the police probing the role of her husband, officials said.

A PCR call regarding the suspected murder was received around 12.15 pm, following which a police team rushed to the spot and found the woman, identified as Yashoda, dead inside the room.

Advertisement

According to the preliminary inquiry, Yashoda lived in Gautampuri with her husband, Manoj, and their five-year-old child. She had visited her father on Monday night and returned home around 11.30 pm, a police officer said.

Advertisement

On Tuesday morning, the room was found locked from outside, raising suspicion among her family members. Her father subsequently broke open the lock and found Yashoda lying dead inside. The police were later informed about the incident.

The crime team inspected the scene, while forensic personnel examined the evidence to establish the sequence of events leading to her death.

Advertisement

The police have contacted Yashoda’s family members and are recording their statements as part of the investigation. The role of her husband is also being examined, and investigators are questioning people who may have information about the family and the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The exact cause and manner of death will be ascertained after the post-mortem examination. The police are also investigating why the room was locked from outside and whether anyone else was present or had access to the premises at the relevant time. Further investigation is underway.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts