Woman found dead on roadside in Faridabad, police suspect rape

PTI

Faridabad, November 9

A woman was found dead on a street here, her half-naked body showing signs of rape and brutalisation, police said.

Police said the body, spotted Tuesday night by a passer-by on the street next to a park in sector-7, bore several injury marks.

It was found with a broom handle inserted in the victim's private parts, they said.

Police said they suspect that the unidentified victim, in her mid-30s, was raped.

After receiving the information, a police team led by Deputy Commissioner of Police (Ballabhgarh) Kushal Singh along with the crime units and a forensic team reached the spot and took the body into custody, they said.

The post-mortem is underway and the report will give more clarity to the case, DCP Singh said.

An FIR has been registered at the sector-8 police station under sections of the Indian Penal Code including murder, he said.

Faridabad police spokesperson Sube Singh said CCTV footage of the camera installed in and around are being scanned by the Crime Branch and the Police Station team and they are also questioning the people around the spot.

