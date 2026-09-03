Woman found stabbed to death in North Delhi hotel room; man critical

A young woman was found stabbed to death inside a hotel room while a man was found in a critical condition in North Delhi’s Lahori Gate area, police said on Thursday.

Preliminary police investigations point to the woman’s partner as the prime suspect in the killing.

Advertisement

The couple had reportedly checked into the hotel on Wednesday evening. Authorities believe that after fatally stabbing the woman, the suspect attempted suicide by consuming poison. He was later found and rushed to Lok Nayak Hospital, where he is currently undergoing treatment.

Advertisement

The man, who is from Rajasthan, and the woman, who is from Bihar, had checked into the hotel together.

Police are now waiting for the suspect to regain consciousness to record his statement and establish the exact sequence of events.