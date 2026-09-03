DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Delhi / Woman found stabbed to death in North Delhi hotel room; man critical

Woman found stabbed to death in North Delhi hotel room; man critical

Police suspect woman’s partner of killing her before attempting suicide by consuming poison

article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 12:40 PM Sep 03, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
Advertisement

A young woman was found stabbed to death inside a hotel room while a man was found in a critical condition in North Delhi’s Lahori Gate area, police said on Thursday.

Preliminary police investigations point to the woman’s partner as the prime suspect in the killing.

Advertisement

The couple had reportedly checked into the hotel on Wednesday evening. Authorities believe that after fatally stabbing the woman, the suspect attempted suicide by consuming poison. He was later found and rushed to Lok Nayak Hospital, where he is currently undergoing treatment.

Advertisement

The man, who is from Rajasthan, and the woman, who is from Bihar, had checked into the hotel together.

Police are now waiting for the suspect to regain consciousness to record his statement and establish the exact sequence of events.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts