Woman gets Rs 200-cr extortion call in name of fugitive Goldy Brar

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According to the police, the demand is the highest extortion amount sought in the national capital so far.

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Following a complaint, a case was registered at the Civil Lines police station in North Delhi, while a team of the Special Cell is also investigating the matter.

The police said the complainant reported receiving an extortion call from a foreign number and an FIR was subsequently registered at the Civil Lines police station.

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The police, however, said the facts of the case were still being verified and the amount allegedly demanded was also being ascertained, as the complainant had mentioned two different amounts during the course of the inquiry.

The police said the woman has a family dispute following the death of her father-in-law, and the circumstances surrounding the alleged extortion call are being examined in this context.

The police are trying to ascertain the identity of the caller, the motive behind the call and whether the caller had any links with Brar.

A police source said the woman was a resident of the Civil Lines and she had received the call on September 7 at 10.44 pm.