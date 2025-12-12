DT
Home / Delhi / Woman, grandson die after falling from building

Woman, grandson die after falling from building

article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 02:55 AM Dec 12, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representation
A 45-year-old woman and her one-year-old grandson died after they accidentally fell from the top floor of an under-construction building and landed on a moving car in Delhi’s Dwarka, police said.

A call was received at 5.03 pm on Wednesday stating that some workers at an under-construction site in Sector-15, Dwarka, required urgent medical assistance.

A police team reached the spot and learnt that two persons had fallen from a height and were taken to Aakash Hospital by locals, officials said.

At the hospital, Mukesh, a labourer and resident of the Bhanera village in Madhya Pradesh’s Tikamgarh district, told police that his mother, Hari Bai, and his one-year-old son, Raj, accidentally fell from the top floor of the building and landed on a car. Both were declared dead by doctors, the police said. A crime team inspected the spot, and a case was registered.

