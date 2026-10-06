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Home / Delhi / Woman hangs self to death in Faridabad

Woman hangs self to death in Faridabad

Couple had argument two days ago, probe on: Cops

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Our Correspondent
Faridabad, Updated At : 05:30 AM Oct 06, 2026 IST
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Soni, the deceased.
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A woman allegedly died by suicide by hanging herself at her home in Faridabad on her son's birthday. Two days ago, a dispute had arisen between the couple after the woman spoke to a young man living in the neighborhood over a video call.

The husband alleged that when he questioned her about the call, she disconnected it and later deleted the chat. Meanwhile, the woman's mother, Bhuri Devi, accused the husband of harassing and physically assaulting her daughter.

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The Old Faridabad police, who reached the spot after getting information, handed over the body to the family on Monday after the post-mortem examination.

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The police said the matter was under investigation and further action will be taken based on the complaint filed by the family.

According to the police, the woman, Soni (29), and her husband, Surendra (29), were originally from Firozabad, Uttar Pradesh. They hailed from the same village and had a love marriage in 2019. About a year ago, they moved to Faridabad and began living in a rented house in the Bhud Colony, Old Faridabad.

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Surendra said he works as a bike rider for Rapido. He had left home for work around 6 am on Sunday. Aftr sometime, a neighbour called to inform him that Soni had hanged herself at home. He rushed home and informed the police.

“Two days ago, Soni was speaking to a young man from the neighborhood over a video call. A dispute arose between us when I questioned her about it. She later deleted the chat history of her conversation with the young man,” Surendra told the police.

Meanwhile, Bhuri Devi alleged that Surendra had lured her daughter into a love marriage and he was expelled from his village. He alleged that after the marriage, Surendra constantly harassed and physically assaulted her daughter.

“We are investigating the matter. No complaint has been filed so far. Action will be taken based on the facts that emerge during the investigation”, said inspector Vishnu Mitra, SHO of the Old Faridabad police station.

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