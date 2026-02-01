Woman held after fleeing with newborn from Delhi hospital

Advertisement

According to the police, a PCR call was received at around 9 am on Tuesday at the North Rohini police station, reporting the kidnapping of a newborn male child from the hospital located in Sector 6.

The complainant, a resident of Narela, stated that she had been admitted to the hospital on February 12 and delivered a male child on February 14.

During her hospital stay, an unknown woman, aged about 30, frequently visited her and gradually gained her trust.

On Tuesday at around 5 am, the woman took the newborn in her lap, asked the mother to take rest, and remained with the child.

The complainant reportedly fell asleep. When she woke up at around 8 am, both the woman and newborn were missing.

The matter was immediately reported to the police by the complainant’s husband, a labourer, Additional Commissioner of Police (Rohini) Rajeev Ranjan said.

Based on the statement, a case under Section 137(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was registered and investigation was taken up without delay. Multiple police teams were formed, and hospital staff along with security personnel, were questioned.

During the course of investigation, relying on technical surveillance and human intelligence, the police traced and recovered the newborn from the Delhi-Meerut Expressway, Ranjan added.

The child was found with two persons, a woman resident of Siraspur, Delhi, aged 40 years, and a 20-year-old man, identified as Ahibaran Saxena, a resident of Unnao, Uttar Pradesh, who works in Patthar Market, Noida, the cop mentioned.

Both accused were arrested, and investigation in the case was on, the police said.