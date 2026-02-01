DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Delhi / Woman held after fleeing with newborn from Delhi hospital

Woman held after fleeing with newborn from Delhi hospital

The complainant, a resident of Narela, stated that she had been admitted to the hospital on February 12 and delivered a male child on February 14

article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:06 AM Feb 18, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement
A newborn baby abducted from the labour room of Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital in the Rohini area was recovered by the police within hours under Operation Milap, officials said on Monday.
Advertisement

According to the police, a PCR call was received at around 9 am on Tuesday at the North Rohini police station, reporting the kidnapping of a newborn male child from the hospital located in Sector 6.

Advertisement

The complainant, a resident of Narela, stated that she had been admitted to the hospital on February 12 and delivered a male child on February 14.

Advertisement

During her hospital stay, an unknown woman, aged about 30, frequently visited her and gradually gained her trust.

On Tuesday at around 5 am, the woman took the newborn in her lap, asked the mother to take rest, and remained with the child.

Advertisement

The complainant reportedly fell asleep. When she woke up at around 8 am, both the woman and newborn were missing.

The matter was immediately reported to the police by the complainant’s husband, a labourer, Additional Commissioner of Police (Rohini) Rajeev Ranjan said.

Based on the statement, a case under Section 137(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was registered and investigation was taken up without delay. Multiple police teams were formed, and hospital staff along with security personnel, were questioned.

During the course of investigation, relying on technical surveillance and human intelligence, the police traced and recovered the newborn from the Delhi-Meerut Expressway, Ranjan added.

The child was found with two persons, a woman resident of Siraspur, Delhi, aged 40 years, and a 20-year-old man, identified as Ahibaran Saxena, a resident of Unnao, Uttar Pradesh, who works in Patthar Market, Noida, the cop mentioned.

Both accused were arrested, and investigation in the case was on, the police said.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts