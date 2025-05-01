Woman held for forcing 14-year-old into prostitution in Faridabad

The Faridabad police have arrested a woman for allegedly forcing a 14-year-old girl into prostitution. The victim had gone missing from her home on April 17. The accused was produced in a city court and sent to judicial custody.

The accused was identified as Mamta (43), a resident of Sector 29, Faridabad.

The police inaction also came to light in the matter. The 14-year-old minor went missing from the Dabua police station area on April 17. The girl’s family had filed a complaint, but the police had not registered an FIR. Ultimately, when the complaint was submitted with the child welfare committee, the police registered a case on April 22.

Following this, the police began searching for the minor. On April 23, the girl’s friend told the police the victim was with a woman in an Old Faridabad colony and that the lady was sexually exploiting her for money. Soon after, the police, victim’s family and child welfare committee members reached the spot and rescued her.

During counselling, the minor had revealed that her friend had left her there, but the woman with whom she was staying made her consume alcohol, following which she sent the girl to two different persons who raped her.

“During interrogation, the accused confessed to the crime. She was produced in a city court and sent to judicial custody. An investigation into the matter is underway,” said a spokesperson for the

Faridabad police.