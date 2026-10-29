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Home / Delhi / Woman held with 16.85 gm heroin in Delhi

Woman held with 16.85 gm heroin in Delhi

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:16 AM Oct 29, 2026 IST
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A 30-year-old woman was arrested by the Anti-Narcotics Cell of the North-West district police for allegedly possessing heroin in Jahangir Puri. The police recovered 16.85 grams of the contraband and Rs 4,570 in cash from her possession, officials said on Wednesday.

The accused, identified as Gulabsha, a resident of CD Park in Jahangir Puri, was apprehended on October 24 following a raid conducted on the basis of secret information about the alleged sale of heroin at her residence, the police said. During the raid, the police recovered 44 packets of heroin, weighing 16.85 grams, along with cash suspected to be proceeds from drug sales.

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A case under Sections 21 and 25 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been registered at the Jahangir Puri police station, and an investigation is underway, the police said. According to the police, the accused has no previous criminal record.

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