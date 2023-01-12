Court rejects bail plea of accused Ashutosh Bharadwaj in Delhi woman hit-and-drag case

PTI

New Delhi, January 12

A court here on Thursday rejected the bail plea of accused Ashutosh Bharadwaj, an accused in the Kanjhawala hit-and-drag case in which a woman was hit by a car and dragged a long distance underneath the vehicle in outer Delhi leading to her death.

Metropolitan Magistrate Sanya Dalal passed the order.

Additional Public Prosecutor Atul Srivastava said there was a thin line of difference between "having knowledge and subsequently having knowledge" and claimed that Bhardwaj had misled the investigation by stating that co-accused Deepak Khanna was driving the car.

Bhardwaj's advocate said the accused was not present in the car at the time of the incident and all alleged offences were bailable in nature.

Police arrested Deepak Khanna (26), Amit Khanna (25), Krishan (27), Mithun (26), and Manoj Mittal in connection with the case on January 2. Later, they zeroed in on Bhardwaj, who was arrested four days later.