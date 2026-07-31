Woman hurling abuses at PM in viral video booked

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A viral video from a Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)-led student protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar has triggered criminal proceedings against a 25-year-old woman accused of making abusive remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The FIR alleges that her comments “hurt the dignity of the constitutional post” and were intended to disturb public peace.

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The woman, identified as Ruchika Singh, made the remarks on July 23. The video, in which she is also heard making derogatory comments about Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, was widely circulated on social media in the days that followed.

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A Zero FIR was registered on July 29 at the Noida Expressway police station on a complaint filed by Supreme Court advocate Smriti Singh Chandel. The case has been registered under Sections 352, 353(1) and 356(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

According to the complaint, “It is respectfully submitted that on 23/07/2026, I received information that Ruchika had gathered at Jantar Mantar, New Delhi, and publicly used abusive and objectionable language against the Hon’ble Prime Minister of India...”

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The complainant further alleged: “The said act has not only hurt the dignity of the constitutional post, but is also indicative of a deliberate intention to spread hatred and disturb public peace...”

A Uttar Pradesh Police officer said the Zero FIR has since been transferred to Delhi Police as the alleged incident took place at Jantar Mantar, which falls under its jurisdiction.

The FIR comes days after Delhi Police initiated action against several social media accounts for allegedly sharing the same video. The Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) unit of the Special Cell issued notices to X, directing the platform to remove or disable access to identified posts and preserve electronic records linked to the investigation.

According to a police source, the notices were part of a routine exercise to remove abusive and objectionable content uploaded during and after the protests. Notices were issued in relation to several X accounts, including Rajat Ranjan, Vigilant Hindutva, Jaipur Dialogues, Saffron Chargers, Alpkanya, Deepika Bhardwaj, Besura Taansane, Pritamkrbauddh and Practical Spy.