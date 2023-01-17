Woman hurt in celebratory firing, 1 held

New Delhi, January 16
A 24-year-old man was arrested for celebratory firing in west Delhi's Rohini on Monday during which a bullet accidentally hit his sister-in-law, the police said. The incident happened in the early hours of the day at a house in Rohini's Sector 20, they said.
The accused has been identified as Shiva, police said.
