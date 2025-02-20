DT
PT
Woman, husband among three nabbed for murder

Woman, husband among three nabbed for murder

The police have arrested three individuals, including a 27-year-old woman and her husband, in connection with the murder of Laxman, a resident of Hassanpur village, who was killed in December 2024. According to police sources, the accused woman and her...
Our Correspondent
Palwal, Updated At : 02:50 AM Feb 20, 2025 IST
The police have arrested three individuals, including a 27-year-old woman and her husband, in connection with the murder of Laxman, a resident of Hassanpur village, who was killed in December 2024.

According to police sources, the accused woman and her husband allegedly strangled Laxman as part of a premeditated conspiracy. The victim, who had been in a relationship with the woman before she ended it and married another man last year, was reportedly lured to a location in Mathura district, Uttar Pradesh, on some pretext. There, the couple, along with their accomplice Rajender, a resident of Kota village in UP, killed him using the woman’s saree to strangle him.

Laxman, who worked at a private laboratory in Hassanpur, went missing on December 11, 2024. His body was later discovered dumped in a canal.

While the two male accused were arrested on December 15, 2024, the woman was apprehended on February 18, 2025.

