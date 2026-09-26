Woman jumps from 3rd-floor balcony, dies

A 30-year-old woman, a mother of an eight-year-old child, allegedly died by suicide after jumping from the third-floor balcony of a residential society in Sohna. Her family has accused her husband of harassment and physical assault. The police are investigating the case.

The deceased was identified as Deepa, a resident of Shamimar village in Delhi. She married Jitendra, alias Jatin, a resident of Janakpuri, Delhi, in March 2018. According to her family, disputes between the couple started soon after their marriage. The couple later moved to Gurugram and began living in a flat in MVN Society, Sohna.

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Deepa’s father alleged that Jitendra had been harassing his daughter for the past six months. He claimed she was regularly beaten and mistreated. On Thursday, she allegedly jumped from the balcony of their third-floor flat.

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On receiving information, the police reached the spot and rushed Deepa to a hospital, where doctors declared her dead.

Her father alleged that Jitendra frequently invited friends over for drinking and mocked Deepa in front of them while intoxicated. He also alleged that Jitendra physically abused her and that she took the extreme step due to continued harassment.

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“Following the complaint, a case has been registered and the matter is being investigated. Further action will be taken on the basis of the post-mortem report and the investigation,” a senior police officer said.