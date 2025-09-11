Woman jumps into Yamuna

A woman allegedly jumped into the Yamuna from Signature Bridge in Northeast Delhi on Wednesday morning, the police said.

Advertisement

According to officials, the police received a PCR call regarding the incident around 6.30 am. After getting information, teams of the Delhi Police and the Fire Department rushed to the spot.

A search and rescue operation is underway, but the woman is yet to be traced, an officer said.

Advertisement

The police said efforts were on to identify the woman. CCTV footage from the area was also being examined to gather more details.

Notably, the swollen river and strong current are posing a challenge in the rescue operation. However, divers have been deployed and a search operation is going on, the official said.