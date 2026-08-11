A 48-year-old woman was killed after she was hit by a speeding BMW car in Delhi’s Mehram Nagar area on Tuesday, following which angry locals and their family members blocked the road, officials said.

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The deceased was identified as Jaiwanti, who worked as a house help, they said, adding the car driver has been apprehended.

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According to police, the accident took place at around 12 noon when Jaiwanti was crossing the road at a zebra crossing to go for lunch.

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She was hit by the speeding car while crossing the road. The impact was severe and the woman died at the spot, police said.

An official said that a case has been registered and legal action has been initiated. The driver of the BMW allegedly involved in the accident was identified as Deepak (38), a resident of Pratap Nagar in Mandoli.

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“We have apprehended the driver and further investigation is in progress,” he said.

After the accident, local villagers gathered and blocked the road in protest, disrupting traffic movement in the area. Heavy police force, including paramilitary, was deployed at the spot to maintain law and order.

Police said that a PCR call reported that a car had hit a woman, after which they immediately reached the spot and found that the injured woman had already been shifted to DDU Hospital, where she was declared dead.

“During initial inquiry, the deceased was identified as Jaiwanti, a resident of East Mehram Nagar. It was revealed that while she was on the road, she was suddenly hit by the car,” said the officer.

Following the accident, traffic movement was affected near the Terminal-3 (T-3) of IGI Airport and adjoining areas on Monday as angry locals blocked a stretch of the road, Delhi Traffic Police said.

“Due to a fatal road accident at Mehram Nagar, opposite Police Colony, the road stretch between NSG Red Light and T-3 is presently closed due to obstruction by local villagers,” Delhi Traffic Police said in a post on X.

Commuters travelling from Mahipalpur towards T-3 were advised to take the alternate route via the NH-48 cut at Mahipalpur. Traffic coming from T-3 towards T-1, Dhaula Kuan and Mahipalpur was diverted at the Dhaula Kuan cut, traffic police said.

Personnel have been deployed at the diversion points to regulate vehicular movement and facilitate commuters.