Woman killed, husband held

PTI

New Delhi, December 23

A man was arrested for allegedly killing his wife by strangulation over suspicion on her character in east Delhi's Mandawali area, police said on Friday.

On August 30, a 25-year-old woman was found dead at her house in Mandawali's Saket block. The victim, a native of Siddarth Nagar district in Uttar Pradesh, married auto mechanic Saddam in 2016, the officer said.

Saddam was called for questioning where he revealed that he suspected the character of his wife, the DCP said.