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Home / Delhi / 32-yr-old woman killed, husband injured in clash over parking

32-yr-old woman killed, husband injured in clash over parking

Man referred to Safdarjung Hospital. 1 held, efforts on to trace another minor suspect

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:46 AM Jun 22, 2026 IST
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A 32-year-old woman was stabbed to death with a knife and her husband was seriously injured in a row over motorcycle parking in southwest Delhi’s Bindapur, the police said on Sunday.

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The incident was reported at the Bindapur police station at 2.50 pm. The caller informed the police that ‘two-three boys’ had stabbed his daughter and son-in-law in the stomach.

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The police reached the spot and found that the victims had been taken to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital.

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The woman, identified as Aarti, was declared dead on arrival at the hospital, the police said. Her husband, Vicky, who also suffered stab injuries, was referred to Safdarjung Hospital for advanced treatment.

During preliminary inquiry, the police found that the couple had got into a fight with their neighbours over the parking of a motorcycle on the road. The altercation allegedly escalated, and Aarti and Vicky were stabbed with a knife.

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The police later identified the accused as Pappu (40) and a juvenile, both residents of the same locality. Pappu has been detained, while efforts are underway to trace the minor.

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