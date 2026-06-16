Woman killed in domestic dispute; husband arrested

A domestic dispute over cooking food turned fatal in Gurugram after a man allegedly beat his wife to death with a rolling pin when she refused to prepare a meal, police said on Monday.

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The accused, identified as Saheb Shahni, was arrested within hours of the incident from Sector 92, Gurugram. The victim, Meena Devi, was a native of Chainpur village in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur district. The couple had been living in a ‘jhuggi’ near Kidzee School in Sector 92.

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According to police, the incident came to light on Sunday when the Sector 93 police post received information via the control room that a woman had been murdered in a slum cluster near Kidzee School. A police team immediately rushed to the scene and found the woman lying dead with multiple head injuries.

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The area was cordoned off and a Scene of Crime team was called in to collect evidence. The body was later taken to a mortuary in Gurugram for a post-mortem examination.

During the investigation, police identified the deceased as Meena Devi and launched a search for her husband. Acting swiftly, officers arrested Shahni from Sector 92 later the same day.

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During preliminary questioning, the accused allegedly confessed that an argument broke out between the couple on the night of June 14-15 over cooking food. Police said Shahni told investigators that the dispute escalated after his wife refused to cook, following which he repeatedly struck her on the head with a rolling pin. She succumbed to her injuries at the scene.

Based on a complaint received by police, a case is being registered under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Sector 10A police station.

Police officials said the accused remains in custody and is being intensively questioned. Investigators are also examining other aspects of the case and recording witness statements.

The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination and further legal proceedings are under way. Police said the investigation is continuing.