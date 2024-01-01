Woman kills mother over property dispute, arrested

New Delhi, December 31
A 36-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly killing her mother over a property dispute in outer Delhi’s Ranhola area, police said on Sunday.
The accused, Promila, works as a teacher and was living with her father, who had separated from her mother Beermati (65), they said.
According to the police, Beermati’s daughter-in-law Asha found her body, which bore multiple stab wounds on the neck and limbs, near the disputed plot on Saturday morning. Later, Beermati’s family informed police.
