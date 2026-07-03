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Home / Delhi / Woman murders husband after he suspects her of infidelity, held

Woman murders husband after he suspects her of infidelity, held

Says he took her phone during night to search for evidence

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Rahul Gahlawat
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:47 AM Jul 03, 2026 IST
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A woman was arrested for allegedly strangling her husband with a ‘dupatta’ after he suspected her of having an extra-marital affair in Delhi’s Shahdara area, officials said on Thursday.

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The accused has been identified as Alisha (20). The police said they received a PCR call at the Jagatpuri police station around 3:52 am on Thursday regarding the murder of a person.

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After getting information, the police rushed to the spot and found the victim, Mustakeem, alias Sahil (20), unconscious. He was shifted to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

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Based on a complaint lodged by the deceased’s mother, a case under Section 103(1) of the BNS was registered, and an investigation was launched.

During the probe, the police examined the crime scene, recorded the statements of witnesses and analysed evidence. During interrogation, Alisha allegedly confessed to her involvement in the murder.

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She told the police that her husband suspected her of having an extramarital affair. He took her mobile phone during the night to search for evidence.

This led to a heated altercation between the couple, during which Sahil allegedly assaulted her. In a fit of rage, the accused allegedly sat on his chest and strangulated him with her ‘dupatta’.

Shortly after the incident, the mother of the deceased entered the room, following which Alisha fled the spot and hid in a gurdwara to evade arrest. The police later arrested the woman from the gurdwara.

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