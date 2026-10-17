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Home / Delhi / Woman, paramour arrested for husband’s murder in Faridabad

Woman, paramour arrested for husband’s murder in Faridabad

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Sanjay Yadav
Our Correspondent
Faridabad, Updated At : 05:44 AM Oct 17, 2026 IST
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The accused in custody of the Faridabad police.
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A woman and her lover have been arrested for allegedly murdering her husband in Faridabad to get rid of him as he stood in the way of their relationship. The woman allegedly slit her husband’s throat with a knife, killing him on the spot.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Gopal, a native of Kumarpur village in Hathras district, Uttar Pradesh, who had been living in Shyam Colony, Faridabad. He had been working in Faridabad for around 15 years. His wife Kajal lived with their children in Kumarpur village, while Gopal stayed in Faridabad for work.

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According to a complaint filed by Bhoora, brother of the deceased, he received a phone call on Thursday morning informing him that his brother was unwell. He subsequently reached Faridabad and found his brother dead inside a room in Shyam Colony.

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In his complaint, Bhoora alleged that: “There was a family dispute over Kajal’s acquaintance and alleged relationship with Yogendra, a man from the same village. They both had killed Gopal”.

Following the complaint, a murder case was registered at the Palla police station. The police arrested Kajal and Yogendra on Friday.

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“During interrogation, the accused allegedly confessed that they had conspired to get rid of Gopal. On Wednesday, Kajal reached Faridabad from her village and stayed at a relative’s house in Shyam Colony. Gopal also used to visit the place because of the familial ties. Late on Thursday night, Gopal arrived there under the influence of alcohol. After he fell asleep, his wife allegedly attacked him with a knife, slitting his throat leading to his death. We handed over the body to the family members after the post-mortem. Further investigation is underway,” said a senior police officer.

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