Woman, paramour held for husband's murder

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, June 27

The police have arrested a woman and her paramour for allegedly killing her husband Madhusudan Singla, a 52-year-old tailor at Badshahpur.

The police cracked the case within hours of the crime and arrested them for allegedly slitting the victim’s throat with a razor blade and hitting his head with an iron rod. Household items were scattered to mislead the police so it would seem the crime had been committed with the intention of robbery.

The accused have been identified as Savita Singla (39) and Ashish Verma, alias Teenu (29), both residents of Badshahpur. Savita used to work as a teacher in a private school where Ashish too was a teacher till last year. Ashish used to often come to her house on the pretext of school work and Madhusudan also knew him well. Even after leaving the school, the accused maintained their relationship.

“The woman had told Ashish that her husband used to beat her up and she was upset due to domestic discord. It was over a year ago that they became friends and had an affair. She wanted to get her elder daughter married to him, but her husband and daughter were against it. When the husband came to know about their illicit relationship, they started quarrelling. The accused then planned to kill him,” Varun Dahiya, ACP (Crime) claimed.

Under the plan, she sent her three children out of the house and told Ashish that her husband was alone at home. The accused reached the house and hit Madhusudan on his head several times with a rod. After he fainted, the accused slit his throat with a razor blade and both of them fled away.