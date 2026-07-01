Woman, pet dog found dead at house in Delhi

A 55-year-old woman and her pet dog were found dead, while her husband, a homeopathy practitioner, was admitted to a hospital in a critical condition after the couple allegedly consumed pesticide at their residence in Southwest Delhi’s Bindapur area, the police said on Tuesday.

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The police said they received a PCR call at the Bindapur police station around 2.49 am regarding an alleged suicide attempt at a house in Indira Park. When the police reached the spot, they found Jaspreet Kaur (55) dead and her husband, Richhpal (56), in a semi-conscious condition.

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The duo was shifted to a hospital, where Jaspreet was declared dead on arrival. Richhpal is undergoing treatment at Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital. A pet dog belonging to the couple was also found dead inside the house.

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Preliminary investigation suggests that the couple allegedly consumed pesticide around 11.30 am on June 29 in an apparent attempt to end their lives.

During questioning, Richhpal reportedly told the police that he and his wife had consumed the poison together. Investigators suspect the couple may have taken the extreme step due to depression. Initial inquiries have also revealed that their children live separately outside Delhi.

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The police said the exact circumstances leading to the incident were being verified.