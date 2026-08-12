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Home / Delhi / Woman run over by car in Delhi Cantt, driver held

Woman run over by car in Delhi Cantt, driver held

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:20 AM Aug 12, 2026 IST
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A 48-year-old woman was killed after she was allegedly hit by a car in the Delhi Cantonment area on Tuesday afternoon, the police said.

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After getting information, a police team reached the spot and found that the injured woman had already been shifted to DDU Hospital, where doctors declared her dead on arrival.

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The deceased has been identified as Jaiwanti, a resident of East Mehram Nagar. The police said she worked as a cleaning staff member with the Delhi Cantonment Board and was on her way home when she was allegedly hit by the car.

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The car driver, Deepak (38) of Pratap Nagar in Mandoli, has been apprehended. According to the police, Deepak has been working as a driver for the past six months. He was returning from the airport and was alone in the car when the accident occurred. A case has been registered.

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