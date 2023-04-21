Woman shot at inside Saket court in Delhi, rushed to hospital

New Delhi, April 21
A woman was shot at inside the Saket court in south Delhi on Friday morning, police said.
The woman was with her advocate when a person shot her, a senior police officer said.
Police immediately took her to hospital, the officer said.
Further details are awaited.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Hours after resigning as Himachal BJP president, Suresh Kashyap admitted to Delhi hospital as sugar level drops
Kashyap cited 'personal reasons' for resigning from his post
Air India pilot ‘welcomes’ woman friend into cockpit, crew files complaint
India's aviation safety regulator DGCA said it has taken the...