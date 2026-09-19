Woman shot dead allegedly by husband after quarrel over cooking in Delhi

A 31-year-old woman was allegedly shot dead by her husband following a quarrel over vegetables to be cooked at their house in south Delhi’s Tigri area on Friday evening, the police said.

The accused, identified as Kamlesh, allegedly tried to mislead neighbours by claiming that his wife, Poonam, had shot herself. However, residents who became suspicious of his account caught him and handed him over to the police, officials said.

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The incident took place around 7 pm at the couple’s house in Tigri, Sangam Vihar. According to police, Kamlesh and Poonam had an argument over the preparation of vegetables, which escalated, following which he allegedly shot her. Poonam died on the spot, the police said.

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The incident came to light after residents heard a loud sound from inside the house and knocked on the door. Kamlesh allegedly did not open the door for some time. The couple’s three children, who were inside the house, were heard crying, prompting neighbours to continue asking him to open the door.

Kamlesh allegedly then attempted to leave the house and told the neighbours that Poonam had shot herself. Suspicious of his version, the residents caught him and informed the police.

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A police team reached the spot and took Kamlesh into custody. Poonam’s body was sent for a post-mortem examination.

The police said further investigation was under way.