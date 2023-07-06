Woman shot dead by daughter's former friend in Delhi

New Delhi, July 6
A 55-year-old woman was shot dead by her daughter's ex-boyfriend in North Delhi's Shastri Nagar, an official said on Thursday.
According to police, on Wednesday around 4.02 pm, a police control room call was received regarding a woman being injured at Sarai Rohilla police station following which a police team was dispatched for the spot.
"Upon arrival, it was discovered that the victim Poonam had been fatally shot by Ankit Kaushik, a resident of Sahadara and the ex-boyfriend of her daughter," said a senior police official.
"The body has been shifted to mortuary Subzi Mandi and a case under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code registered," said the official.
A manhunt has been initiated to nab the accused, who is still at large and further probe is underway, the official added.
