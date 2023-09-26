Woman shot dead in Greater Noida by 2 unidentified motorcycle-borne men

Noida, September 26
A woman was shot dead allegedly by two unidentified motorcycle-borne men in Greater Noida on Tuesday, police said.
The woman, around 40 years old, worked as a domestic help and was on her way from Dadri to Surajpur when the incident took place around 8:30 am, they said.
"The woman identified as Rajkumari had reached a little distance from her home when the two unidentified men came on a motorcycle, opened fire at her and fled. The woman was rushed to a hospital but was declared dead by doctors," a police spokesperson said.
Rajkumari's daughter informed police that her mother had a dispute related to money with her sister, the police official said.
"Rajkumari's sister lives in a village in Palwal district of Haryana and the two siblings frequently fought over the matter. She also threatened Rajkumari," the official said, citing her daughter's statement.
Deputy Commissioner of Police, Greater Noida, Saad Mian Khan, said an FIR is being registered at the local Dadri police station and police teams are working to crack the case soon.
