Woman shot dead in Noida

PTI

Noida, September 5

A 30-year-old woman was shot dead inside her home near Noida on Tuesday allegedly by two unidentified men with the reason behind the killing yet to be ascertained, police said.

The incident took place around 2.30 pm in the Brij Vihar colony in Chhapraula area under Badalpur police station limits in Central Noida zone. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central Noida) Suniti said the woman was identified as Soni, wife of Mausam Kumar. The couple hailed from Bihar and had moved to this colony six months ago.