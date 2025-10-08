DT
Home / Delhi / Woman stabbed in face, throat by acquaintance in South Delhi

Woman stabbed in face, throat by acquaintance in South Delhi

From the initial crime scene inspection, it appears that the deceased was with a known person

article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 09:02 PM Oct 08, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Representative pic. iStock
A 25-year-old woman was stabbed to death by an acquaintance at her rented apartment in Nanak Chand Basti, Kotla Mubarakpur, South Delhi, police said on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Sakshi (25) a resident of Masjid Moth, Andrew Ganj, Hauz Khas, and was employed in a private firm and was staying on rent at this location.

According to the cops, information regarding the incident was received at Kotla Mubarakpur police station on Tuesday night.

The cops were informed by a PCR call from the landlord stating, “Yahan caller ke makan me kirayedar lady rehti hai jiska jhagda ho gaya hai. Shayad awaaz aa rahi thi. Caller ke mummy-papa ne caller ko phone karke bulaya. Jab caller check karne gaya to stairs par khoon ke nishan pade the. Caller ne upar jaakar check nahi kiya hai. Need help. (A woman who lives as a tenant in the caller’s house reportedly had a quarrel, and some noises were heard. The caller’s parents informed him over the phone and asked him to check. When he went to see, he noticed bloodstains on the staircase. He did not go upstairs to verify and immediately sought help).”

Upon reaching the address, the cops found bloodstains on the staircase, and the door of the premises was found locked from outside, an official said.

On breaking the door, the cops found the body of a female lying inside the room in a pool of blood. From the initial crime scene inspection, it appears that the deceased was with a known person.

A quarrel ensued between them, during which the said person stabbed the deceased in her face and throat with a knife, the cop mentioned.

