A 32-year-old woman was allegedly stabbed to death at her rented accommodation in Nihal Vihar in west Delhi, with her husband suspected of being behind the killing, the police said on Thursday.

The incident came to light around 12.10 am when Mansa Ram Hospital in Nangloi informed the police that a woman, Ruby, had been brought to the hospital by her family members in a dead condition with stab injuries.

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According to the preliminary inquiry, Ruby had been living with her husband, Vikas, and their 10-year-old son, Rohit, at a rented house in Laxmi Park, Nihal Vihar, for the past month. The couple reportedly had a family dispute.

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The police suspect that Vikas stabbed Ruby to death over a domestic issue before fleeing the spot. He remains absconding.

A case under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been registered at the Nihal Vihar police station, and an investigation is underway.

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The body was handed over to her family members after the post-mortem examination at Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital in Mangol Puri.