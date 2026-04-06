Woman steals petrol for weeks, sets sisters-in-law on fire; One dead, other critical

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One of the victims succumbed to her injuries during treatment, while the other remains critically injured.

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According to the police and family members, the accused, identified as Pinki (38), wife of Vedbir (40), had been secretly siphoning petrol from her husband’s motorcycle and storing it. Investigators believe the fuel was later used to execute the attack, allegedly driven by personal resentment.

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The victims, Meena (47) and her younger sister Seema (46), were married into the same family and lived on different floors of a shared house. Meena is married to the eldest brother Devender Pal, while Seema is married to Devesh. Both women reportedly shared a close bond which, relatives allege, had been a source of tension for the accused.

On the day of the incident, Pinki reportedly arrived at the sisters’ home carrying a bag. The two women welcomed her and even served tea and food. Around 5 pm, when Meena and Seema were standing on the terrace, Pinki allegedly threw petrol on them and set them ablaze using a matchstick.

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Hearing their screams, neighbours rushed to the spot and helped douse the flames. The injured women were initially taken to a private hospital on Neelam Bata Road and later referred to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. They were subsequently shifted to a hospital in Jaipur for advanced treatment.

Seema died on Sunday morning during treatment, while Meena has sustained nearly 60% burns and remains in a critical condition.

Police spokesperson Yashpal said a case had been registered against the accused, who had been arrested and taken on two-day police remand. “We are investigating the sequence of events, including how the petrol was collected and the exact motive behind the attack,” he said.