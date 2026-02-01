DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Delhi / Woman, three minor daughters found with throat slit at home

Woman, three minor daughters found with throat slit at home

Husband prime suspect, on the run since incident came to light

article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:04 AM Feb 26, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Relatives mourn the death of a woman and her three minor daughters at their home in outer Delhi's Samaypur Badli on Wednesday. Tribune Photo
Advertisement

A woman and her three minor daughters were found murdered with their throats slit inside their house in the Siraspur area of Outer North Delhi on Wednesday. The police suspect the role of the woman’s husband behind the killings. He is absconding since morning.

Advertisement

The police said they received information about the incident at the SP Badli police station. After getting information, a team rushed to their house in Chandan Park, Siraspur. The police found the bodies of the woman and three girls lying inside a ground-floor room with deep neck injuries caused by a sharp-edged weapon.

Advertisement

The woman, identified as Anita, lived at the address with her husband, Munchun Kewat, and their three daughters aged seven, five and three years. The family originally hails from Patna district in Bihar. Kewat worked as a vegetable seller at Azadpur Mandi, the police said.

Advertisement

Neighbours alerted the authorities after discovering the bodies inside the house. The police immediately called the crime team and forensic experts, who inspected the scene and collected evidence. The bodies have been sent to the mortuary for post-mortem examination.

The police said the woman’s husband had been missing since early morning and is the prime suspect in the case. Teams have been formed to trace and apprehend him.

Advertisement

A case has been registered under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and further investigation is underway.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts