Woman, three minor daughters found with throat slit at home

A woman and her three minor daughters were found murdered with their throats slit inside their house in the Siraspur area of Outer North Delhi on Wednesday. The police suspect the role of the woman’s husband behind the killings. He is absconding since morning.

Advertisement

The police said they received information about the incident at the SP Badli police station. After getting information, a team rushed to their house in Chandan Park, Siraspur. The police found the bodies of the woman and three girls lying inside a ground-floor room with deep neck injuries caused by a sharp-edged weapon.

Advertisement

The woman, identified as Anita, lived at the address with her husband, Munchun Kewat, and their three daughters aged seven, five and three years. The family originally hails from Patna district in Bihar. Kewat worked as a vegetable seller at Azadpur Mandi, the police said.

Advertisement

Neighbours alerted the authorities after discovering the bodies inside the house. The police immediately called the crime team and forensic experts, who inspected the scene and collected evidence. The bodies have been sent to the mortuary for post-mortem examination.

The police said the woman’s husband had been missing since early morning and is the prime suspect in the case. Teams have been formed to trace and apprehend him.

Advertisement

A case has been registered under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and further investigation is underway.