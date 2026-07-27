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Home / Delhi / Woman who blocked police van during Mumbai protest alleges trolling

Woman who blocked police van during Mumbai protest alleges trolling

On July 22, Ahir was seen standing before a police van carrying detained young protesters

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PTI
Mumbai, Updated At : 02:59 PM Jul 27, 2026 IST
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Model Rhiya Ahir, who was seen blocking a police van during student protests in Mumbai last week, has approached police alleging online harassment, adding she was being trolled on social media for her act.

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In a viral image from the rain-soaked protest at Shivaji Park in Dadar on July 22, Ahir was seen standing before a police van carrying detained young protesters.

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The photo of Ahir, in a grey hoodie standing firmly to block the police van, emerged as one of the most striking images from the protests in Mumbai.

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In a complaint to cyber police, Ahir claimed she was the target of deep-fake videos and abusive language on social media, after her image blocking the police van went viral.

Ahir alleged that there was a coordinated online hate campaign involving defamation, manipulated images, misogynistic abuse, criminal intimidation and targeted harassment.

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She submitted screenshots, URLs and other digital evidence, alleging that multiple social media accounts systematically circulated abusive and defamatory content targeting her after her protest photo went viral.

She said she became concerned after noticing several protesters, including women, inside the van.

Ahir said she had tried to help a woman get out of the van but was stopped by police personnel. She then stood in front of the vehicle and demanded that the protesters be released.

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